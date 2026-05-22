Leopard blend netshin will cause alarm this season in Moscow and other regions of our country. These predators are known for their distinctive blotched appearance and are found in great quantities this year. They are an important danger for plants, possibly posing a threat to humans as well. DIY Information - Tips for dealing with leopard mix munchers

Москва, 22 мая - АиФ-Москва. Жители Московского региона в этом сезоне могут встретить леопардовых слизней-хищников. Председатель Московского союза садоводов Андрей Туманов в беседе с aif.ru рассказал, чем они опасны.

Напомним, ряд экспертов ранее сообщил, что в этом сезоне в Московском регионе ожидается появление леопардовых слизней. Они получили свое название из-за необычной пятнистой раскраски.

"Опасность от них такая же, как от обычных сетчатых слизней или испанских слизней. Но у традиционных слизней все-таки больше естественных врагов: ежи, землеройки, кроты, птицы и другие. А леопардовые и испанские слизни менее вкусные для них. Но все же потихоньку они начинают ими питаться.

Их количество зависит от того, как они перенесли зиму. Но важно отметить, что работа по борьбе с ними должна вестись постоянно", - пояснил эксперт. Леопардовые слизни могут быть переносчиками заболеваний не только для растений, но и для людей. Например, риск заражения возникает при случайном проглатывании слизня с плохо промытыми овощами, зеленью или салатом.

Среди возможных заболеваний, в частности, называют менингит. Кроме того, леопардовые слизни активно повреждают растения в парках, садах, огородах, теплицах и хранилищах овощей и фруктов. Ранее садовод Туманов рассказал, как продавцы клубники обманывают покупателей





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