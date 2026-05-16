Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's decision on citizenship for people born in Voluntary Military Service Units as a 'specific step' after Vladimir Putin's announcement. Zelenskyy believes Russia is seeking new soldiers because citizenship means a military obligation and the acknowledgment of the Russian annexation of Transnistria territory. The move raises the level of commitment between Kyiv and Chisinau, as Ukraine is willing to work closely with Moldova to ensure a stable and strong Moldova, while at the same time providing support to Ukrainian intelligence to counter the threats from Transnistria. The potential conflict due to Russia's decision might escalate up north to Transnistria, a separatist and self-proclaimed republic that has claimed a part of Moldova since 1990 but is not recognized as an independent country neither by Chișinău or Moscow. Ukraine plans to strengthen its presence and protect their citizens while also calling for the support from Ukrainian Intelligence to monitor and respond to any potential threats. The possibility of a conflict with Ukraine can expand into Transnistria, which might have a strategic or tactical importance for Russia or the separatist leaders in Transnistria. In summary, Russia's decision on citizenship affects the possibility of a conflict escalating to Transnistria, while Ukraine is actively seeking ways to strengthen its presence and protect its citizens in the region, even with the potential of the conflict to broaden. Kyiv is also calling for support from Ukrainian intelligence to address any potential threats as it remains committed to stability and strength in Moldova.

Зеленский назвал решение Владимира Путина «специфическим шагом».

«Россия таким образом ищет себе новых солдат, потому что гражданство означает воинскую обязанность. Это еще и обозначение Россией территории Приднестровья как якобы своей», — добавил украинский лидер.и спецслужб в Приднестровье — вызов для Украины, которая заинтересована в стабильной и сильной Молдове. Зеленский поручил МИД Украины связаться с властями Молдовы для совместной оценки и действий.

«Я также ожидаю предложений от украинских спецслужб, от нашей разведки по формату реагирования. России нужно больше думать о своих НПЗ и о своей нефтеперевалке, а не о гражданах других государств и земле других народов», — добавил президент Украины. Приднестровье — самопровозглашенная республика на северо-востоке Молдовы. Она была провозглашена в 1990 году, но ее не признали ни Кишинев, ни Москва.

После распада СССР непризнанное государство продолжило существовать как Приднестровская Молдавская республика. Ее признают только частично признанные Южная Осетия и Абхазия. Война России с Украиной может распространиться и на Приднестровье. Насколько оно важно тактически? А что насчет стратегии, планы его присоединения — реальны





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Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Transnistria Moldova Transnistrian Conflict Buildup For The Conflict Voluntary Military Service Units

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