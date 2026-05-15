The diplomat emphasized that while diplomatic efforts continue, Washington does not reduce the pressure of sanctions. He stated that there are other actions aimed at harming Russia, which are in addition to sanctions, and their list is not reduced, but increased. The official also mentioned that there are occasional reliefs in the sanctions regime, but they are purely conjunctural. He also noted that all are watching the news and understand the reasons for such decisions, such as the extension of licenses for the supply of oil from Russia by the US Treasury. He added that, in general, it would be nice if the statements of the American president, which he believes are sincere, were confirmed by the actions of the American side. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov compared the course of the United States under Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He assessed that many positive statements about the prospects of mutually beneficial projects are made publicly, but the reality is different. He explained that restrictions introduced by the previous administration remain in force, and the current team is already taking its own initiatives. The head of the department called this economic "punishment" of Russia.

Дипломат подчеркнул, что параллельно с дипломатическими усилиями Вашингтон не ослабляет санкционное давление.

"Есть и иные действия, которые наряду с этим направлены на ущерб России - это всевозможные санкции, их список не сокращается, а увеличивается", - сообщил Панкин. По его словам, отдельные послабления в санкционном режиме действительно имеют место, однако они носят исключительно конъюнктурный характер. Замминистра отметил, что все следят за новостями и прекрасно понимают причины подобных решений - например, в вопросе продления лицензий американского Минфина на поставки нефти из России.

"Но в целом, конечно, хотелось бы, чтобы то, что говорит американский президент, и, наверное, говорит искренне, чтобы это находило подтверждение в действиях американской стороны", - добавил Панкин. Ранее глава МИД РФ Сергей Лавров сравнил курс США при Дональде Трампе и Джо Байдене. По его оценке, публично произносится много правильных заявлений о перспективах взаимовыгодных проектов. Однако реальность выглядит иначе.

Он пояснил, что введённые при прошлой администрации рестрикции остаются в силе, а нынешняя команда принимает уже и собственные инициативы. Глава ведомства назвал это экономическим "наказанием" России. Больше новостей о глобальных событиях и международных отношениях - читайте в разделе "Мировая политика" на Life.ru





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Sanctions Diplomatic Efforts Washington Joe Biden Sergei Lavrov Donald Trump Economic Punishment

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