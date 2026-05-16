Wanz reacts to reports of 2019 Minnesota incident involving terrorism financing, anti-terror investigation urged

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Вэнс прокомментировал сообщения об инциденте 2019 г. в штате Миннесота, где федеральная помощь, по некоторым данным, могла быть перенаправлена членам иностранных группировок, признанных в США террористическими.

"Вы платите налоги, которые идут на террористов, пока ваша страна пытается помешать этим террористам убивать ваших сограждан", - сказал политик, добавив, что "это шокирует". Он призвал провести тщательное антитеррористическое расследование, однако не стал уточнять детали предполагаемых преступных схем и стран, куда шли денежные потоки. По словам политика, масштаб мошенничества в сфере государственной медицинской помощи долгое время оставался без внимания, и только с приходом к власти администрации этим вопросом "начали заниматься серьезно". "Это могут быть сотни миллиардов долларов, триллион долларов", - заключил Вэнс





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