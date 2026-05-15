Woman Charged with Espionage in Russia

A resident of Russia has been charged with espionage after allegedly providing information to a Ukrainian intelligence officer about a military-related object. The woman confessed to her crime and is cooperating with the investigation. In Russia, over 200 convictions for espionage have been recorded in 2025, with 219 people convicted under Article 275 of the Criminal Code and 14 people convicted of espionage (Article 276) and 29 people convicted of cooperation with foreign states (Article 275.1). The convicted are being sent to correctional facilities, with two of them sentenced to life imprisonment.

Против жительницы возбуждено уголовное дело по статье о государственной измене. По версии следствия, женщина получила задание через мессенджер от сотрудника украинских спецслужб. Он попросил её проверить объект, на котором, как объяснил мужчина, стояли два грузовика его знакомого.

"Два грузовика, попросил проехать мимо, посмотреть, что там происходит. Я это выполнила, передала ему информацию", — заявила подозреваемая. Позже женщина узнала, что объект имел военное назначение. Свою вину она признала и сотрудничает со следствием.

В России за 2025 год было вынесено более 200 приговоров по делам о государственной измене. Об этом сообщают официальные источники. По статье 275 УК РФ осуждены 219 человек. Кроме того, 14 человек получили наказание за шпионаж (ст. 276), а 29 — за сотрудничество с иностранными государствами (ст. 275.1).

Все осуждённые направлены в исправительные колонии, двое при этом приговорены к пожизненному заключению. Больше актуальных событий в режиме реального времени — читайте в разделе "Последние новости" на Life.ru





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Espionage Russia Convictions Article 275 Of The Criminal Code Article 276 Article 275.1

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