Women's Egg Donors in Moscow Can Earn Up to 160,000 Rubles for One Procedure

Women who donate eggs in Moscow can receive up to 160,000 rubles for one procedure. The amount can increase to over 450,000 rubles per year if they participate in the program multiple times. The process involves several stages of medical examinations and genetic testing.

Женщины-доноры яйцеклеток в Москве могут получать до 160 тысяч рублей за одну процедуру. При повторном участии в программе сумма за год может превысить 450 тысяч рублей.

Об этом в интервью Life.ru рассказала управляющий партнёр криобанка «Криотоп» Наталья Сидоренко. По её словам, донорство ооцитов — это участие здоровой женщины в программе вспомогательных репродуктивных технологий. После обследования, гормональной стимуляции и пункции полученные яйцеклетки используют в программах ЭКО для других пациенток.

Чтобы стать донором яйцеклеток, женщина должна соответствовать ряду параметров: возраст от 22 до 32 лет; наличие гражданства РФ и проживание на Европейской территории России; отсутствие хронических, генетических и психических заболеваний; индекс массы тела от 18 до 25 ИМТ; зрение до +/- 3х; отсутствие никотиновой, алкогольной, наркотической зависимостей; приятная внешность без ярко выраженных фенотипических особенностей. Перед участием кандидатка проходит обследование у репродуктолога, генетика, психолога, онколога-маммолога и терапевта. Также проводится генетическая проверка на 19 наследственных заболеваний.

Все эти обследования, как отметила эксперт, оплачивает клиника. Отбор достаточно строгий. По словам Сидоренко, из 50–60 кандидаток, которые ежемесячно проходят первичную проверку, до финального этапа донации допускают не больше 10 человек. Размер выплат за последние годы вырос: если в 2022 году средний уровень составлял около 110 тысяч рублей, то сейчас он достигает 145 тысяч.

Вознаграждение выплачивают в день пункции. Донор спермы похож на Тимберлейка и боится пауков: почём в России семя и почему срочно нужен единый реестр его сдатчиков Итоговая сумма зависит от количества здоровых клеток, полученных в ходе программы. За год женщина может сдать биоматериал до трёх раз, поэтому общий доход может доходить до 450 тысяч рублей. Ранее Life.ru писал, что после заявления Павла Дурова о том, что у него сто биологических детей по всему миру, на рынке репродукционных технологий возник ажиотаж





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