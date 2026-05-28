The current season of club football has come down to one decision: who will win the Champions League - PSG or Arsenal. Once the campaign is over, the season can be considered complete. LiveScore has compiled a symbolic team of footballers from the top European leagues. The team was selected based on the average player rating from the statistical portal Opta. The highest score for the season was achieved by Michael O'Lise - 9.6. His teammates from Bayern Munich, Harry Kane, Luis Dias and Jozo Kimmich, complete the team. Arsenal, like Barcelona, has two representatives in the team - William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Lamina Yama. The team also includes Erve Koffi, Matheus Nunes and David Raum. Atletico did not receive any offers for Alverez from Barcelona, sources in the club said: "He is not for sale. We are tired of lies, half-truths and invented news".

В текущем сезоне клубного футбола осталось решить одно: кто станет обладателем Лиги чемпионов– «ПСЖ» или «Арсенал». Тогда кампанию для клубов можно будет считать завершенной. Портал LiveScore собрал символическую команду из футболистов топовых европейских лиг.

При составлении сборной ориентировались на среднюю оценку игроков от статистического портала Opta. Наивысший балл по сезону получил Майкл Олисе – 9,6. Компанию французу составили его партнеры по «Баварии», речь о Харри Кейне, Луисе Диасе и Йозуа Киммихе. У «Арсенала», как и у «Барселоны», в сборной по два представителя – Вильям Салиба с Габриэлем Магальяэсом и Ламин Ямаль с Педри.

В сборную также вошли Эрве Коффи, Матеуш Нунеш и Давид Раум.

«Атлетико» не получал предложений по Альваресу от «Барсы», заявили источники в клубе: «Он не продается. Нам надоела ложь, полуправда и выдуманные новости» Джош Кронке: «У «Арсенала» есть шанс доминировать, фундамент заложен, задача – оставаться на вершине.

«Чемпионы Англии» – это звучит здорово, но «чемпионы Европы» – еще лучше» Жоао Педро: «Палмер – волшебник, я не думал, что он настолько хорош. Сказал ему: «Почему бы тебе не перейти в сборную Бразилии? Будешь «десяткой». У нас нет такого игрока





sportsru / 🏆 7. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Champions League PSG Arsenal Michael O'lise Harry Kane Luis Dias Jozo Kimmich William Saliba Gabriel Magalhaes Lamina Yama Erve Koffi Matheus Nunes David Raum Atletico Alverez Barcelona Josh Kronke Joao Pedro Palmer

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