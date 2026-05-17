US Sanctions on Russian Oil Exports Extended, Supply Disruptions Expected

The expiration of the last license allowing for transactions in certain Russian oil shipments has led to a suspension of new licenses from the US Treasury Department. As a result, operations for selling, transporting, and unloading Russian oil and petroleum products, if loaded on tankers before April 17, will be restricted until May 16. The decision was made due to the closure of the Ormuz Strait due to the US-Iran conflict, which has disrupted oil shipments. Bloomberg reports that the daily inflow of oil into the country in May reached 2.3 million barrels, and the monthly total may amount to 1.9 million barrels. The government has appealed to citizens to reduce fuel usage and avoid unnecessary travel. This is due to the increase in global oil prices due to the conflict in Iran.

Срок действия последней лицензии, позволявшей совершать сделки с некоторыми партиями российской нефти, закончился накануне. Минфин США не стал выдавать новую лицензию на продолжение поставок. до 16 мая разрешение на операции по продаже, транспортировке и разгрузке российской нефти и нефтепродуктов, если они были загружены на танкеры до 17 апреля.

Введение послаблений связано с фактическим закрытием судоходного маршрута через Ормузский пролив из-за войны США против Ирана. Bloomberg со ссылкой на источники. По данным аналитической компании Kpler, суточный приток нефти в страну в мае достиг уровня в 2,3 млн барр. , а по итогам месяца он может составить 1,9 млн барр. нефти в сутки.к гражданам с просьбой сократить использование топлива и избегать лишних поездок.

Это связано с увеличением мировых цен на нефть из-за конфликта в Иране. Подобные обстоятельства могут привести к росту расходов на импорт и истощению валютных резервов страны, предупредил он





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Russian Oil Exports US Sanctions Ormuz Strait Iran-US Conflict Global Oil Prices Fuel Usage Travel Restrictions

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