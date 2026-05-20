US Skincare to Allies on Reducing Military Forces for Europe

The United States plans to inform NATO allies of the reduction of military forces that could be deployed to help Europe in case of a crisis.

Reuters: США сообщат союзникам о сокращении военных сил для помощи ЕвропеВашингтон планирует уведомить европейских союзников по НАТО о сокращении военных сил, которые могут быть задействованы для помощи Европе в случае кризиса, пишут западные СМИ.

Утверждается, что объявить об этом американская сторона намерена 22 мая на встрече с союзниками в Брюсселе. Президент США Дональд Трамп ранее не раз давал понять европейцам, что они должны взять на себя ответственность за обеспечение собственной безопасности. Эту позицию подтвердил вице-президент Джей Ди Вэнс, заявив, что внешняя политика Соединённых Штатов направлена в том числе на повышение степени независимости Европы от Вашингтона.

Эксперты считают, что намерения Вашингтона отражают не только его растущее недовольство политикой европейских союзников, но и стремление дистанцироваться из-за попыток Брюсселя эскалировать отношения с Москвой. Соединённые Штаты намерены сократить свои военные силы, которые могли бы использоваться НАТО в случае каких-либо кризисов в Европе, пишет Reuters со ссылкой на источники.

«Администрация Трампа планирует на этой неделе сообщить союзникам по НАТО, что сократит объём американских военных ресурсов, доступных для оказания помощи европейским странам альянса в случае крупного кризиса», — отмечается в материале. Утверждается, что представить свои планы американская сторона намерена в пятницу, 22 мая, на встрече с европейскими партнёрами в Брюсселе





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