US Rejects planned Strikes on Iran, as Saudi Arabia and Gulf Leaders Appeal for Delay

President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would not launch the airstrikes against Iran set for May 19, as the request was from Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar. Trump claimed that the leaders of these countries believed a deal could be reached that would be acceptable to the U.S. and other Middle Eastern countries. He also stated that the U.S. military would remain prepared for a full-scale attack on Iran if the agreement was not reached.

Президент США Дональд Трамп 18 мая заявил, что американская сторона отказалась от ударов по Ирану, запланированных на 19 мая, по просьбе Катара, Саудовской Аравии и ОАЭ.

Эмир Катара Тамим ибн Хамад Аль Тани, наследный принц Саудовской Аравии Мухаммед ибн Салман Аль Сауд и президент Объединенных Арабских Эмиратов (ОАЭ) Мухаммед ибн Заид Аль Нахайян обратились ко мне с просьбой отложить запланированное на завтра военное нападение на Исламскую Республику Иран, поскольку лидеры Катара, Саудовской Аравии и ОАЭ считают возможным достижение соглашения, приемлемого для США, стран Ближнего Востока и других государств. Трамп отметил, что просьба была связана с «серьезными переговорами», которые ведутся сейчас.

Ядерное оружие не должно иметь возможности у Ирана, и американские военные должны оставаться готовыми к полномасштабному наступлению на Иран в случае не достижении соглашения. Место для силы: в США ищут возможность возобновить войну в Иране. Визит Трампа в Китай не помог привлечь Пекин к активным действиям против Тегерана. Ранее в этот день портал Axios сообщил, что Вашингтон не устраивает новое предожение Тегерана по урегулированию войны и считает его недостаточным для завершения конфликта.

По данным портала, в новом документе подтверждается, что Иран не будет стремиться к созданию ядерного оружия без конкретных обязательств по приостановке обогащения урана или передаче существующего запаса. Трамп 15 мая заявил, что США готовы заключить мирное соглашение с Ираном при условии, что Тегеран прекратит обогащение урана на 20 лет и предоставит гарантии. Он добавил, что ему "не понравилось" первое предложение Ирана и он его отклонил, так как посчитал неприемлемым





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