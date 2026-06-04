US Plans to Change Political Regime in Cuba after Iran Conflict Resolution

The US intends to change the political regime in Cuba after resolving the conflict with Iran. President Trump stated that the US has 'very good plans' for Cuba and that the Cuban regime remains 'very harsh and unpleasant.' He mentioned that the US prefers to deal with issues one by one, starting with Iran and then stopping by Cuba to address the situation. The US aims to help Cuba.

Вашингтон намерен добиваться смены политического режима на Кубе и займется этим после урегулирования конфликта вокруг Ирана. Президент США Трамп отметил, что у США есть "очень хорошие планы в отношении Кубы".

По его словам, кубинский режим остается "очень жестким и неприятным".

"Я предпочитаю делать одно дело за другим. Мы разберемся с Исламской Республикой Иран, и как только это будет сделано, по пути обратно мы ненадолго остановимся, чтобы заняться этим. Мы хотим им помочь", - заявил американский лидер. Под ограничения попали президент Кубы Мигель Диас-Канель, его супруга Лис Куэста Пераса, ее сын Мануэль Анидо Куэста, а также сын и внук бывшего главы Кубы Рауля Кастро - Алехандро Кастро Эспин и Рауль Алехандро Кастро Калис.

Кроме того, санкции введены против министерства революционных вооруженных сил Кубы, Института дружбы народов Кубы, комитетов защиты революции и еще ряда организаций. Американские власти также начали подготовку военного сценария против Кубы. По данным издания, администрация Трампа недовольна тем, что политика давления, включавшая ограничения поставок топлива на остров, не привела к экономическим и политическим изменениям. 20 мая Reuters выдвинул обвинения против бывшего лидера Кубы Рауля Кастро.

Агентство указало, что этот шаг знаменует собой новый этап усиления давления Вашингтона на коммунистические власти островного государства





Vedomosti / 🏆 22. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Cuba Iran Conflict Regime Change Plans Harsh Unpleasant Help Military Scenario Pressure Sanctions Reuters Accusations Leader Communist Regime

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