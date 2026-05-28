US Extends General License for Lukoil International GmbH Foreign Asset Sales Negotiations

The US has extended the validity of the general license, which allows for negotiations and preliminary agreements on the sale of foreign assets of Lukoil International GmbH and its subsidiaries. The license covers transactions necessary for the sale, transfer, or disposal of foreign assets, as well as operations to maintain or close the activities of these entities. However, the execution of any agreements remains possible only after obtaining a separate OFAC permit. The license also does not allow for transfers of funds to Russian accounts or lift the block on assets subject to sanctions. Lukoil International GmbH reported a net loss of 1.06 trillion rubles compared to a net profit of 848.5 billion rubles the previous year. Revenue fell by 15% to 3.8 trillion rubles, and operational profit fell by half to 526.6 billion rubles. The EBITDA indicator fell by 36% to 892.1 billion rubles. Net profit before taxes decreased by five times to 219.3 billion rubles. The company reported a net loss after writing off foreign assets due to the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on October 22, 2025. OFAC announced the introduction of new anti-Russian sanctions, which affected Lukoil and six of its subsidiaries.

США продлили до 27 июня действие генеральной лицензии, разрешающей переговоры и заключение предварительных соглашений по продаже зарубежных активов нефтедобывающей компании Речь идет о генеральной лицензии №131F, которая разрешает операции, связанные с переговорами и заключением условных контрактов по продаже компании Lukoil International GmbH и связанных с ней структур.

Согласно документу, разрешение распространяется на сделки, необходимые для продажи, передачи или отчуждения зарубежных активов компании, а также на операции по поддержанию или сворачиванию деятельности этих структур. При этом исполнение любых соглашений остается возможным только после получения отдельного разрешения OFAC. В документе также указано, что лицензия не разрешает переводы средств на счета в России и не снимает блокировку с имущества, подпадающего под санкции.

Компания получила чистый убыток в размере 1,06 трлн руб. по сравнению с чистой прибылью в 848,5 млрд руб. годом ранее. Выручка упала на 15% до 3,8 трлн руб. Операционная прибыль снизилась вдвое и составила 526,6 млрд руб. Показатель EBITDA сократился 36% и достиг 892,1 млрд.

Прибыль до налогообложения уменьшилась в пять раз до 219,3 млрд руб. Компания получила чистый убыток после списания зарубежных активов из-за введения санкций против дочерней компании Lukoil International GmbH. Управление по контролю за иностранными активами (OFAC) минфина США 22 октября 2025 г. объявило о введении новых антироссийских санкций. Ограничения коснулись «Лукойла» и шести его дочерних компаний





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Lukoil International Gmbh Foreign Asset Sales Negotiations US Treasury Department OFAC Anti-Russian Sanctions

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