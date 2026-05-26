US Envoy Stops in Yerevan Airport, TRIPP Agreement Signed, and More News

The US Envoy, who was on his way to India, stopped in Yerevan's Zvartnots Airport for about an hour. The agreement on cooperation around the TRIPP project was signed, which is considered one of the most important steps towards its realization. The project aims to create a corridor through Armenian territory connecting Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure. The agreement also includes the creation of a corridor for the TRIPP project through Armenian territory for the connection of Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The project aims to build automotive, railway, and oil and gas infrastructure. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure. The agreement also includes the creation of a corridor for the TRIPP project through Armenian territory for the connection of Azerbaijan with its occupied territories. The project aims to build automotive, railway, and oil and gas infrastructure. The US will participate in the construction and management of this infrastructure.

Самолет главы внешнеполитического ведомства Соединенных Штатов остановился в ереванском аэропорту Звартноц примерно на один час на пути из Индии. При этом Рубио и глава МИД "Все договоренности, которые достигнуты сегодня и будут выполняться", выгодны для Армении и откроют беспрецедентные возможности для нашей страны", - цитирует слова Мирзояна армянское информагентство ARKA.

Рубио же отметил, что соглашение о сотрудничестве вокруг проекта TRIPP "один из важнейших шагов на пути к реализации этого исторического проекта" и"путь к миру и процветанию в Армении и регионе". Декларация предусматривает в том числе создание коридора TRIPP через армянскую территорию для соединения Азербайджана с его нахичеванским эксклавом. В рамках проекта предполагается строительство автомобильной, железнодорожной и нефтегазовой инфраструктуры. Соединенные Штаты будут участвовать в строительстве и управлении этой инфраструктурой.

Пашинян подчеркивает, что"Маршрут Трампа" откроет новые возможности для экономического развития и обеспечит создание инфраструктуры, которая принесет долгосрочные выгоды для всех сторон, включая Соединенные Штаты. Однако многие армянские оппозиционные политики и общественные деятели обеспокоены передачей части территории их страны под иностранное управление, даже несмотря на заверения о сохранении суверенитета. Между тем в мае представители американской инженерно-консультационной компании AECOM начали в Армении работы по обследованию участка под строительство инфраструктуры для TRIPP.

Эти работы курирует Фонд глобального партнерства в области инфраструктуры и инвестиций Госдепа США. Глава армянского правительства Никол Пашинян и представители ключевых оппозиционных сил обмениваются взаимными обвинениями в государственной измене. На этом фоне армянские правоохранительные органы инициируют новые уголовные дела, а в прессе выходят расследования о возможных связях ряда политиков с российскими спецслужбами.

В центре внимания наблюдателей в Ереване сейчас находится вопрос о том, допустят ли пророссийских кандидатов к голосованию, или же они будут отстранены от участия в выборах, как это ранееПашинян обещает Армении безвизовый режим с Европой, Россия угорожает повысить цены на газ Ереван рассчитывает добиться безвизового режима с Евросоюзом уже в течение двух лет. Это одно из важнейших предвыборных обещаний Никола Пашиняна. Москва на это реагирует угрозами повысить цены на газ.

Военные действия в Карабахе, начавшись 19 сентября 2023 года, продлились сутки. Власти непризнанной НКР сообщили, что с Азербайджаном достигнуто соглашение о мире. Армения в эту войну не вмешалась. Галерея DW.

В Армении стартовала избирательная кампания, которую эксперты называют самой "геополитизированной" в новейшей истории страны. Самое важное о предстоящих парламентских выборах в Армении - в материале DW





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US Envoy TRIPP Agreement Armenia Azerbaijan Karabakh Russia Gazprom Eurasian Economic Union European Union Armenia-EU Visa-Free Regime Armenia-Russia Gas Price Dispute Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Agreement Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Armenia-Azerbaijan Relations Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Peace Proc Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict H Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict T Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict R Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict P Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict M Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict N Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict C Armenia-Azerbaijan

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