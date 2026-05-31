US Department of State to Host Dialogue on Strategic Partnership with Azerbaijan

The US Department of State will host a dialogue on strategic partnership with Azerbaijan on June 2, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Department. The main topics of the dialogue will include regional connectivity, trade, industry, transit, energy security, investments, artificial intelligence, and digital infrastructure. The sides aim to discuss specific steps to deepen their cooperation in these areas. The dialogue will also include a special session with representatives of US and Azerbaijani business circles. The signing of cooperation documents and commercial agreements between US and Azerbaijani companies is expected. The negotiations between the authorities of Azerbaijan and the US side began before the arrival of the US delegation in Baku on February 9, when President Aliyev received the US Trade Mission led by Hash Choxi. According to the President of Azerbaijan, the sides are entering a new stage of bilateral relations, promising and active.

Госдепартамент США в соцсети X. Мероприятие пройдет 2 июня. Оно организовано совместно министерством экономики Азербайджана и Госдепартаментом в соответствии с Хартией о стратегическом партнерстве между двумя странами.

Как сообщается, основными темами диалога станут региональная связанность, торговля, промышленность, транзит, энергетическая безопасность, инвестиции, искусственный интеллект и цифровая инфраструктура. Стороны намерены обсудить конкретные шаги по углублению взаимодействия в этих сферах. В рамках диалога запланирована специальная сессия с участием представителей деловых кругов США и Азербайджана. Ожидается подписание ряда документов о сотрудничестве, а также коммерческих соглашений между американскими и азербайджанскими компаниями.

Переговоры властей Азербайджана с американской стороной начались еще до прилета в Баку Вэнса 9 февраля: президент страны Ильхам Алиев тогда принимал делегацию торговой палаты США, которую возглавил Хаш Чокси. Как считает президент Азербайджана, стороны «вступают в новый этап двусторонних отношений, очень многообещающий и активный». В американской делегации были представлены такие компании, как Apple, Meta, ExxonMobil, Boeing Global, Visa, Mastercard, J.P. Morgan, Baker Hughes, Honeywell и др





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US Department Of State Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Regional Connectivity Trade Industry Transit Energy Security Investments Artificial Intelligence Digital Infrastructure Representatives Of US And Azerbaijani Business Cooperation Documents Commercial Agreements Negotiations Between The Authorities Of Azerba Hash Choxi President Aliyev

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