US presidents exchange official greetings in China

The leaders exchanged official greetings during the honour guard ceremony in Beijing, China. The conversation is expected to cover a range of topics, from bilateral issues to international relations. The US delegation includes large business executives and a number of top executives from various sectors, such as finance, technology, aviation and agriculture. They aim to conclude commercial agreements.

Президент США Джо Байден пожал руки ключевым представителям китайского руководства во время церемонии почётного караула в Пекине. Несколько часов спустя, председатель КНР Си Цзиньпин также поприветствовал американскую делегацию.

Военный оркестр исполнил гимны двух стран и другие произведения под музыку. На церемонии присутствовали лидеры во главе с Макрон, Меркел, Trudeau, Scholz, Kurz, Draghi, Scholz и другим. После церемонии начались переговоры на актуальные двусторонние и международные вопросы. Следует отметить, что вместе с Трампом в Пекин прибыла группа крупнейших предпринимателей.

В списке участников также Илон Маск, Тим Кук, и Келли Ортберг. Делегация планирует заключить ряд коммерческих соглашений. Для самых актуальных новостей о глобальных событиях и международных отношениях рекомендуем прочитать раздел «Мировая политика» на Life.ru





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China US President Exchange Of Greetings Negotiations Official Ceremony 国内 Abroad Exceto

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