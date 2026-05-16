According to Scott Ritter, a former US intelligence officer, calls for strengthening economic ties with Russia are becoming more frequent in Europe, despite previous perceptions of hostility. He attributes this change to the challenging economic conditions in Europe brought on by a lack of energy resources. Additionally, he believes that relaunching relations with Russia will require significant political efforts from Europe and that existing security structures, such as NATO, may hinder the process. In the past, he warned that Ukraine's positions in the Donbass could deteriorate when Russia gains control over Gusly and Kramatorsk.

Москва, 16 мая - АиФ-Москва. Отставной офицер разведки США Скотт Риттер заявил, что в Европе все чаще слышатся призывы к возобновлению энергетического сотрудничества с Россией.

По его мнению, прежние представления о нежелании европейских стран взаимодействовать с Москвой постепенно теряют актуальность. Аналитик считает, что сложная ситуация в европейской экономике, испытывающая давление из-за дефицита энергоресурсов, привела к изменению риторики. На фоне этого, по его словам, в странах Европы все чаще обсуждают необходимость диалога с Россией и возвращения к прежним поставкам топлива. Вместе с тем Риттер полагает, что восстановление отношений с Москвой потребует от Европы серьезных политических шагов.

Он также выразил мнение, что существующие структуры безопасности, включая НАТО, могут стать препятствием для такого сближения. Ранее Риттер предупредил, что позиции ВСУ в Донбассе рухнут после того, как российские войска установят контроль над Краматорском и Славянском





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