The number of casualties and wounded civilians caused by the attacks of Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People's Republic.

В субботу, 16 мая, в Донецкой Народной Республике в результате атак со стороны украинских вооружённых сил погиб один несовершеннолетний. Ещё один ребёнок и девять взрослых получили ранения.

По словам руководителя республики, в городе Шахтёрске от детонации взрывоопасного предмета погиб подросток 2010 года рождения. Ещё один ребёнок 2013 года рождения был ранен, его состояние оценивается как средней степени тяжести. Всего за день, как уточнил Пушилин, из-за агрессии киевского режима пострадали 10 мирных жителей. Как добавил Пушилин, в результате ударов дронов ВСУ по автомобилям пострадал мужчина на дороге Донецк — Горловка в Ясиноватском муниципальном округе.

Также ранения получили двое мужчин и женщина на трассе Светлодарск — Дебальцево. В Углегорске городского округа Енакиево из-за атаки БПЛА ВФУ тяжело ранена женщина 1962 года рождения, пострадал мужчина 1976 года рождения. В Центрально-Городском районе Горловки в результате сброса взрывоопасного предмета с БПЛА пострадали трое мужчин — 1997, 1998, 1999 годов рождения. По его словам, в городе продолжаются уличные бои.

Герасимов сообщил, что штурмовые подразделения 25-й армии группировки «Запад» ведут наступление на одном из ключевых участков фронта. Красный Лиман он назвал крупным административным центром и важным железнодорожным узлом





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Donetsk People's Republic Casualties Civilian Casualties Attacks Of Ukrainian Armed Forces Separatist Groups Conflict Between Ukraine And Russia

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