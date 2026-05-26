A passenger on a United Airlines flight was threatened with an FBI check after the airline's Wi-Fi network was named 'Free Palestine, F Zionists', which expresses a Palestinian perspective in the Arab-Israeli conflict. The passenger was given 30 seconds to change or disable the network, but it was eventually removed from the list of available networks.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа рейсе United Airlines пилоты пригрозили пассажирам проверкой ФБР из-за названия Wi-Fi -точки в телефоне одного из попутчиков.

Об этом пишет издание Paddle Your Own Kanoo. По словам очевидца, один из пассажиров включил точку доступа с антисионистским названием. После этого пилот объявил по громкой связи, что такая надпись может рассматриваться как угроза безопасности. Пассажиру дали 30 секунд, чтобы отключить или переименовать точку доступа, иначе самолёт после посадки встретят сотрудники ФБР для «разговора».

В салоне на время повисла напряжённая тишина: одни пассажиры нервничали, другие раздражались, а кто-то решил, что это розыгрыш. В итоге спорная Wi-Fi-точка вскоре исчезла из списка доступных сетей. Называлась она «Free Palestine, F Zionists». Этот лозунг выражает пропалестинскую позицию в арабо-израильском конфликте.

Он состоит из двух частей, отражающих разные уровни протеста. Первая призывает к созданию независимого палестинского государства, вторая — посылает сионистов куда подальше





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United Airlines Flight Wi-Fi FBI Anti-Zionist Palestinian Perspective Arab-Israeli Conflict Passenger Threatened Removed From The List

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