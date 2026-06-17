United States and European States Plan to Produce Air Defense Systems and Long-Range Missiles on Ukrainian Territory

The United States and European states, known as the "Big Seven", plan to start producing air defense systems and long-range missiles on Ukrainian territory. The plan involves producing weapons under license directly on Ukrainian soil. The approach was reflected in a joint statement by the leaders of the "Big Seven", who confirmed their intention to increase the supply of air defense systems, missile defense systems, and long-range strike systems, as well as to provide Ukraine with licenses for expanding its own military production. The source also mentioned that American companies will be able to transfer licenses to European manufacturers for the production of necessary products. According to the source, this scheme will accelerate the expansion of production capabilities. The source also thanked the US President, who, at the beginning of the meeting with the leaders of the "Big Seven", jokingly called himself "Boss".. The source also mentioned that the US President arrived at the meeting when almost all other leaders were already there. The US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, as reported by Bloomberg, held the chair for the head of the White House. The US President said that the head of the American department may remain at the meeting if he wants. The source also mentioned that Washington may restore sanctions against Russian oil in connection with the achievement of a peaceful agreement with Iran and the opening of the Ormuz Strait.

Соединенные Штаты и европейские государства "Большой семерки" намерены начать производить системы противовоздушной обороны и ракеты большой дальности на территории Украины. По словам собеседника издания, речь идет о производстве вооружений по лицензии непосредственно на территории Украины.

Соответствующие подходы нашли отражение и в совместном заявлении лидеров стран "Большой семерки", которые подтвердили намерение увеличить поставки средств ПВО, ракет-перехватчиков и дальнобойных систем поражения, а также выразили готовность предоставить Киеву лицензии для наращивания собственного военного производства. американские компании смогут передавать лицензии европейским производителям для выпуска необходимой продукции. По его словам, такая схема позволит ускорить расширение производственных мощностей. Он также поблагодарил президента США, что Трамп при входе на встречу лидеров стран "большой семерки" (G7) в шутку назвал себя "боссом"..

По данным издания, Трамп пришел на встречу, когда почти все остальные лидеры были там. Министр финансов США Скотт Бессент, как пишет Bloomberg, придерживал кресло для главы Белого дома. Трамп сказал, что глава американского ведомства может остаться на встрече, если хочет. что Вашингтон может восстановить санкции против российской нефти в связи с достижением мирного соглашения с Ираном и открытием Ормузского пролива





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United States European States Big Seven Ukraine Air Defense Systems Long-Range Missiles Production Licenses Military Production Peaceful Agreement Ormuz Strait

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