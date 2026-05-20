The United States have accused Cuban dictator Raúl Castro, for his role in a 1996 incident where Cuban fighter jets downed two US military planes, leading to the conflict that resulted in the death of four American soldiers. Back in January, the US imposed sanctions on oil importing countries which resulted in fuel shortages and a fuel crisis on the island of Cuba. Later in the month of May, it was suggested that US may resort to force to wrongly seize him from Venezuela in a manner similar to Juan Guaidó. This citation is based on the information released by Politico. Trampled with the boots of freedom, Trump declared a state of emergency regarding the supposed threat to national security. Nevertheless, during that very period Raúl and his wife denied the charges a time or two.

Соединенные Штаты выдвинули обвинения против бывшего кубинского лидера Рауля Кастро. Обвинения могут быть связаны с инцидентом 1996 года, когда кубинские истребители сбили два американских самолета.

В январе США ввели пошлины на импорт из стран, поставляющих нефть на Кубу, что привело к топливному кризису на острове. Правительство обосновало это решение нарушением воздушного пространства. Однако Международная организация гражданской авиации по итогам расследования пришла к выводу, что атака произошла на нейтральной территории. По данным газеты The New York Times, американские власти допускают захват Кастро по венесуэльскому сценарию.

А в начале мая источник, знакомый с позицией чиновников, сообщил газете Politico, что Штаты рассматривают возможность применения на Кубе военной силы. Кроме того, в начале года Трамп объявил чрезвычайное положение из-за якобы исходящей оттуда угрозы нацбезопасности. Сам Мадуро и его супруга вину отрицают





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