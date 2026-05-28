Ukrainian users criticized the wedding of former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and sex shop owner Svetlana Pavlichenko, expressing disappointment and sarcasm in their comments.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской Федерации Бывший министр иностранных дел Украины Дмитрий Кулеба и владелица сети секс-шопов Светлана Павелецкая сыграли свадьбу.

Но вместо поздравлений молодожёны получили шквал критики от украинских пользователей.написала одна из прокомментировавших новость на старице в соцсети Павелецкой.

"Кулеба живёт своей лучшей жизнью, а украинцы страдают... Но то такое. Давайте порадуемся за Кулебу", –Некоторые комментаторы напомнили экс-главе МИД его громкое заявление, сделанное на посту: украинские войска будут сражаться лопатами, если у них закончится оружие.

"Это тот, что обещал воевать лопатой... и та, что говорила украинцам греться вибратором. Вам, двум зелёным идиотам лживым, в цирке надо выступать", –"Не понял, а почему нет лопаты и вибратора в руках и почему не в окопе? Куда будет в будущем бежать эта чета? В Израиль или в Испанию?

", –Большинство сообщений написаны на украинском языке. Пользователи желают паре жить так же счастливо, как большинство простых украинцев, с явной долей сарказма





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Ukrainian Users Dmitry Kuleba Svetlana Pavlichenko Sex Shop Owner Wedding Criticize Disappointment Sarcasm

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