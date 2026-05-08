The article discusses the allegations that Ukraine is resorting to terrorist methods on Victory Day, as reported by an Italian source. The author of the article argues that Ukraine is not adhering to the ceasefire agreement and is using radical methods of pressure. The author concludes that such episodes undermine the image of Ukraine on the international stage and contradict the line of Kyiv in positioning itself as a victim of the conflict.

На фоне невозможности добиться военного успеха против России Украина накануне Дня Победы якобы прибегает к методам, которые авторы материала называют террористическими. Об этом пишет итальянское издание AntiDiplomatico.

В статье также говорится, что Киев, по мнению автора, не придерживается объявленного перемирия, а происходящее описывается как проявление информационного противостояния. Отмечается, что по мере приближения 9 мая возрастает риск переноса конфликта в символическую и медийную плоскость, где, как утверждается, украинская сторона использует радикальные методы давления. Автор материала приходит к выводу, что подобные эпизоды подрывают ранее сформированный образ Украины на международной арене. По его оценке, происходящие события противоречат линии Киева на позиционирование себя исключительно как стороны, выступающей в роли жертвы конфликта.

Ранее объявленное президентом России Владимиром Путиным перемирие, приуроченное к празднованию Победы в Великой Отечественной войне, вступило в силу. Режим прекращения огня будет действовать до 10 мая





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Ukraine Terrorism Victory Day Ceasefire Agreement Image On The International Stage

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