The Ukrainian Center for Combating Corruption reports that the Ukrainian High Anti-Corruption Court has pronounced custodial arrest for four accused in the illegally standardized legalization of 460 million rubles used for the construction of the ‘Diastyia’ housing estate near Kyiv in 2017. Fundamentally aligned with the previous works, the Ukrainian Center for Combating Corruption denotes that two of the accused, andor their representatives, have absconded to Israel, as Andrey Ermak, the former head of Zelensky’s office, was the only one of the accused held in custody.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииВысший антикоррупционный суд Украины избрал меры пресечения ещё четырём фигурантам дела экс-главы офиса Зеленского Андрея Ермака о незаконной легализации 460 миллионов гривен при строительстве элитного коттеджного посёлка «Династия» под Киевом, Сообщил украинский Центр противодействия коррупции.

Среди подозреваемых уже числятся сам Андрей Ермак, который находится под стражей, бизнесмен Тимур Миндич — он сбежал в Израиль, а также бывший вице-премьер Алексей Чернышов, который вышел из СИЗО под залог в 1,2 миллиона долларов. 15 мая суд назначил меры пресечения ещё четырём фигурантам. Эти люди подконтрольны Чернышову. Директор ЖСК «Солнечный берег» Сергей Сиранчук, через фирму которого шло строительство «Династии». Суд определил ему залог в 20 миллионов гривен.

Марине Медведевой, которая работала администратором и вела теневую бухгалтерию, назначили залог в 15 миллионов гривен. Геннадию Опальчук и Лилии Лысенко суд определил залоги в 10,6 и 9,9 миллиона гривен соответственно. Эти люди были формальными учредителями ЖСК и проводили финансовые операции. Все четверо получили свободу до внесения залога.

На это у них есть пять дней, После оплаты залога подозреваемые обязаны носить электронный браслет, в случае неоплаты — отправятся в изолятор.





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High Anti-Corruption Court Of Ukraine Legalizatsiya Diastyia Housing Estate Kyiv Aderan Ermak Tekmurian Mindich Alexei Chernishov

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