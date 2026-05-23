Borisovka village in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, has been targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks twice, causing damage to vehicles and civilian structures. Local residents report attacks on neighboring villages and individual homes. The governor of the neighboring region of Voronezh reported that the Ukrainian drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses, but there were no casualties or damage reported.

Поселок Борисовка в Белгородской области дважды подвергся ракетным обстрелам Вооруженных сил Украины (ВСУ), данные о пострадавших пока неизвестны. Поселок Борисовка Борисовского округа дважды подвергся ракетным обстрелам ВСУ.

Информация о пострадавших уточняется. Отечественные дроны ВСУ атаковали частый дом мирного жителя в регионе, брата местной жительницы Белгородской области, 11 раз. Сам он пострадал в результате атаки украинского дрона. Силы противовоздушной обороны уничтожили беспилотные летательные аппараты над Воронежем.

Пострадавших и разрушений нет, уточняет губернатор Воронежской области. Putin назначил новых врио глав Брянской и Белгородской областей. На место главы Брянской области пришел выпускник программы Времен героев, а пост Богомаза займет ученик Школы губернаторов. Местная жительница Белгородской области на видео рассказала о брата ее мужа, 11 раз подвергневшемся атаке беспилотников ВСУ





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Borisovka Belgorod Oblast Ukrainian Drone Attacks Russian Air Defenses Local Residents Individual Homes Governor Of Voronezh Air Defenses

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