Ukraine drones attack on Russian oil refinery in Belarus damages key unit

Sources from Reuters reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the Moscow oil refinery in Belarus, damaging a key unit that produces 47% of the refinery's oil refining capacity. The damaged unit includes the A-6 oil refining unit with a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day. The attack also caused damage to auxiliary equipment, oil and product storage tanks, pipelines, and secondary units. The refinery is one of two key units in the oil refinery, which supplies raw materials for the production of fuel at other installations. The refinery has two A-V units, with the first unit A-6 accounting for 53% of the refinery's capacity. The attack on the refinery caused the refinery to stop production and repair the damaged A-6 unit. The refinery is expected to resume production of the A-6 unit in the middle of the week and will continue to operate at half capacity during repairs. The refinery is a critical source of fuel for Moscow and is important for the region. The attack on the refinery is expected to cause the refinery to be offline for several days.

Беспилотники Украины в ходе атаки на Московский нефтеперерабатывающий завод в Капотне 18 июня повредили блок переработки нефти "Euro+", сообщили источники агентства Reuters. В состав блока входит установка первичной перегонки нефти АВТ-6 с номинальной мощностью 140 тысяч баррелей в сутки — это 47% мощности первичной переработки завода.

Также повреждения получили вспомогательное оборудование, резервуары для хранения нефти и нефтепродуктов, трубопроводы и вторичные установки. Это один из двух ключевых элементов НПЗ, который вырабатывает сырье для производства товарного топлива на других установках. Всего на заводе есть две АВТ. Первую установку АВТ-6, на которую приходится 53% мощности завода, также повредили во время прошлого удара Украины по заводу, совершенного 16 июня.

После прошлой атаки Московский нефтеперерабатывающий завод приостановил работу. По словам источников Reuters, завод планировал возобновить работу установки "Евро+" уже в середине этой недели и перерабатывал нефть примерно на половину мощности во время ремонта поврежденной 16 июня АВТ-6. Нефтеперерабатывающий завод обеспечивает топливом Москву и критически важен для региона. Из-за двух атак завод, предположительно, не будет работать несколько дней





meduzaproject / 🏆 10. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Drones Attack Moscow Oil Refinery Belarus Damage Key Unit Oil Refining Capacity A-6 Oil Refining Unit Auxiliary Equipment Oil And Product Storage Tanks Pipelines Secondary Units Production Repair A-6 Unit Half Capacity Critical Source Of Fuel Region

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