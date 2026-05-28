Ukraine to Receive Nearly 2.8 Billion Euro Payment from EU

The European Council has approved the seventh regular tranche of the Ukraine Facility program, amounting to nearly 2.8 billion euros, as stated in a press release from the European Council on May 28, 2020. The decision was made after Ukraine fulfilled eleven out of twenty steps required for the seventh tranche and several conditions not met in the fifth and sixth tranches. Additionally, a new methodology by the European Commission has been applied, which allows Ukraine to receive compensation for early completion of certain conditions from the eighth and ninth tranches. The European Commission reviewed Ukraine's request for payment on April 14 and confirmed successful implementation of reforms in areas such as financial management, judiciary, anti-corruption, money laundering, financial markets, and business environment. Ukraine also took necessary measures in the energy sector, transport, agriculture, digital transformation, and environmental protection.

Украина получит выплату в размере почти 2,8 млрд евро - Совет Евросоюза принял решение о седьмом регулярном транше в рамках программы помощи Ukraine Facility, говорится в пресс-релизе Евросовета, обнародованном в четверг, 28 мая. одиннадцати из двадцати шагов, необходимых для получения седьмого транша, а также ряда не выполненных ранее условий - одного из пятого транша и двух из шестого.

Кроме того, впервые применяется новая методология Еврокомиссии, по которой Украина получит компенсацию за досрочное выполнение ряда условий из восьмого и девятого траншей. Еврокомиссия 14 апреля рассмотрела запрос Украины на выплату и констатировала успешное проведение ряда реформ в сфере управления государственными финансами, судебной системы, борьбы с коррупцией и отмыванием денег, финансовых рынков и деловой среды. Украина также приняла необходимые меры в энергетическом секторе, транспорте, агропромышленном комплексе, цифровой трансформации и охране окружающей среды, говорится в пресс-релизе





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Ukraine EU Ukraine Facility Seventh Regular Tranche Nearly 2.8 Billion Euros Fulfilled Eleven Out Of Twenty Steps Several Conditions Not Met New Methodology Compensation For Early Completion Of Certain C Successful Implementation Of Reforms

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