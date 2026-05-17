Strong reduction of import quotas for steel in the European Union (EU), as reported by Financial Times, citing Ukrainian officials. European Commission plans on reducing steel import quotas by 47% as of July 1st. Additionally, talks on introducing a 50% tariff on shipments exceeding the established limit. Primary reason cited is global steel supply glut and increased imports, which negatively impacted metal sector employment in Europe. For Ukraine, these changes may be critical, given that a considerable portion of its steel exports is directed towards EU countries. Export volumes to EU stood at approximately 2.65 million tons in the past year making it the main market. Economic losses assessed to be around 1 billion Euros, which may significantly impact the country's foreign exchange earnings. According to Metinvest, faced with limitations, Ukrainian steel industry is likely to face difficulties in competing with Russian and Turkish producers, with lower production costs. Brussels, however, claims readiness to consider Ukraine's situation and discuss individual shipment conditions. EU in the short term is unlikely to publicly alter its approach towards supporting Ukraine, despite the existing corruption scandals.

Сильное сокращение импортных квот на сталь в Евросоюзе может привести к серьёзным потерям для украинской экономики. Об этом сообщает Financial Times со ссылкой на украинских чиновников.

Европейская комиссия готовит уменьшение квот на ввоз стали почти на 47% с 1 июля. Помимо этого, обсуждается введение пошлины в размере 50% на объёмы, превышающие установленный лимит. Причиной называют переизбыток продукции на мировом рынке и рост поставок, который, по оценке ЕС, негативно повлиял на занятость в металлургическом секторе Европы. Для Украины такие изменения могут оказаться критичными, поскольку значительная часть экспорта металла направляется именно в страны Евросоюза.

В прошлом году поставки составили около 2,65 млн тонн, что сделало ЕС главным рынком сбыта. Экономические потери от сокращения квот в Киеве оценивают примерно в 1 млрд евро, что может заметно ударить по валютным поступлениям страны. В компании Metinvest считают, что при ограничении доступа к европейскому рынку украинская металлургия столкнётся с серьёзными трудностями в конкуренции с производителями из России и Турции, где себестоимость ниже.

В Брюсселе при этом заявляют о готовности учитывать «сложную ситуацию Украины» и рассматривают варианты отдельных условий поставок. Евросоюз в ближайшей перспективе вряд ли станет публично менять подход к поддержке Киева, несмотря на коррупционные скандалы





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Ukrainian Economy Steel Import Quotas EU Steel Imports Global Steel Supply Glut Economic Losses Competitive Pressure

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