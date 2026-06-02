Ukrainian tennis player on playing against Russians, separating sport from everyday life

A Ukrainian tennis player discusses her experience playing against Russians and her ability to separate sport from everyday life. She also comments on the statements made by her opponent, stating that she prefers to focus on the match rather than the nationality of her opponent.

15-я ракетка мира украинская теннисисткарассказала, каково ей играть с россиянками, может ли она отделять спорт от повседневной жизни. – В полуфинале вам предстоит сыграть с российской теннисисткой.

Удаётся ли вам абстрагироваться от этого на корте или тот факт, что соперница — россиянка, всё равно делает матч особенным? – Если бы я не умела отделять одно от другого, не смогла бы обыграть Мирру дважды в этом году. Сейчас гораздо лучше с этим справляюсь. Обычно мне совершенно не важно, кто по другую сторону сетки.

Я выхожу на корт играть в теннис и делать свою работу. В четверг для меня ничего не изменится. – Продолжая эту тему. После победы над Олейниковой Диана Шнайдер сказала: «Я играю не против соперницы, а против мяча».

, говоря о матчах с украинками, тоже отмечала, что старается концентрироваться только на мяче, а не на личности соперницы. Вас раздражают такие слова? Кажется, будто они пытаются избежать разговора о ситуации. – Меня это уже не раздражает.

Все взрослые люди. Они знают, о чём говорят. Знают, что происходит. У них есть телефоны, соцсети, они читают новости.

Прекрасно осведомлены о происходящем. Если они хотят избегать этой темы, жить с этим придётся им, а не мне. Что я могу сказать? Они выбрали для себя стратегию.

Вот и всё. Очевидно, я ничего не могу с этим сделать. Но мне бы хотелось видеть более чёткую позицию по поводу того, что происходит. Не знаю, как можно спокойно спать по ночам, понимая, что это происходит, при этом не иметь ничего, что можно было бы об этом сказать.

Больше мне добавить нечего, – сказала Костюк на пресс-конференции «Ролан Гаррос». 4 июня состоится матч за выход в финал «Ролан Гаррос» между Мартой Костюк и россиянкой Миррой Андреевой (восьмая строчка мирового рейтинга)





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Ukrainian Tennis Player Playing Against Russians Separating Sport From Everyday Life Focusing On The Match Statements Made By Her Opponent

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