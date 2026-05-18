Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies are investigating Elena Zelensky, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The investigation is being conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAO). The agencies have completed their investigation and are now deciding which criminal case to bring against her first.

Москва, 18 мая - АиФ-Москва. Украинские антикоррупционные органы завершают расследование в отношении Елены Зеленской, сообщило агентство РИА Новости. В свою очередь, жители Украины в социальных сетях потребовали отправить ее в камеру к бывшему главе офиса президента Андрею Ермаку.

Аif.ru собрал детали. Украинцы требуют отправить Зеленскую к Ермаку Под последним постом Елены Зеленской в соцсетях комментаторы не скупятся на гневные сообщения. Пользователи требуют привлечь ее к ответственности за коррупцию и угнетение населения.

«Скоро вас посадят», — предупреждает i_am_pokushal. «Оленка, готовься к Ермаку», — пишет zinovkin7046. «Мы ждём, когда НАБУ подаст обвинение против вас, и вы будете в одной камере с Ермаком и Миндичем. Когда будут выборы?!

» — возмущается lillia_sedorenko. Некоторые комментаторы напоминают о коррупционном скандале с участием Зеленского, его жены, Ермака и бизнесмена Тимура Миндича, а также призывают провести выборы. Расследование в отношении Зеленской По данным РИА Новости, ссылаясь на российские силовые структуры, Национальное антикоррупционное бюро Украины (НАБУ) и Специализированная антикоррупционная прокуратура (САП) уже завершают расследование в отношении Зеленской. Источник утверждает, что у антикоррупционных органов «предостаточно поводов для задержания» супруги главы киевского режима.

В настоящее время ведомства решают, какое из уголовных дел против нее станет первым. По данным ирландского журналиста Чея Боуза, Зеленская фигурирует в записях Тимура Миндича и имела тесные связи с Андреем Ермаком, обсуждая решения о выплатах и участвуя в их принятии. Реакция Зеленского на предстоящий арест Зеленскому известно о планах антикоррупционных органов, утверждает собеседник агентства. Он усилил охрану семьи и начал «торги» с западными партнерами.

Украинские политтехнологи советуют ему публично развестись с женой и запустить в СМИ тезис, что он с женой фактически не живет вместе с 2019 года. Ирландский журналист Чей Боуз утверждает, что Зеленский готов пожертвовать женой, чтобы удержаться у власти.

Выход Ермака из СИЗО Напомним, 11 мая НАБУ и САП выдвинули против бывшего главы офиса президента Украины Андрея Ермака обвинения в легализации 460 млн гривен (около 10,5 млн долларов) при строительстве элитного коттеджного поселка в Киевской области. 14 мая Высший антикоррупционный суд отправил его под стражу на два месяца с возможностью внесения залога в размере 140 млн гривен. 17 мая за Ермака внесли полный залог в размере 140 млн гривен (около 3,1 млн долларов), сообщает украинское издание Hromadske со ссылкой на Высший антикоррупционный суд Украины (ВАКС). * Соцсеть X (бывшая Twitter) заблокирована на территории России по требованию Генпрокуратуры. Оцените материал Политик





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agencies Elena Zelensky Investigation Arrest Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Wife National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Offic Criminal Case Investigation Completed Decision Elena Zelensky Investigation Elena Zelensky Arrest Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agencies Investigati Elena Zelensky Investigation Completed Elena Zelensky Arrest Decision Elena Zelensky Investigation Keywords Elena Zelensky Arrest Keywords Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agencies Investigati Elena Zelensky Investigation Completed Keyword Elena Zelensky Arrest Decision Keywords

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