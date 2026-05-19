The Ukrainian government plans to launch unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones from the territory of Baltic countries, showcasing its 'war capability' to the West. According to the Press Service of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Kyiv is not limited to using air corridors provided by the Ukrainian military forces in the Baltic countries. The drones are planned to be launched from the territory of these states as well. The plan is to significantly reduce the time required for attacks and increase their effectiveness.

Украина планирует запускать беспилотные летательные аппараты (БПЛА) с территории стран Балтии, демонстрируя Западу свою 'боеспособность'. Об этом 19 мая сообщили в Пресс-бюро Службы Внешней разведки (СВР) России.

'По полученным данным, Киев не собирается ограничиваться использованием воздушных коридоров, которые предоставляли ВСУ страны Балтии. Беспилотники планируется запустить также с территории этих государств. Расчет делается на то, что такая тактика значительно сократит время подлета до целей и повысит эффективность террористических атак', — сообщили в ведомстве. Подчеркивается, что в Латвию уже направлены военнослужащие Сил беспилотных систем ВСУ.

Они размещены на латвийских военных базах 'Адажи', 'Селия', 'Лиелварде', 'Даугавпилс' и 'Екабпилс'. Несмотря на опасения латвийской стороны стать жертвой ответа Москвы, киевские власти все же убедили Ригу дать согласие на проведение операции. В СВР указали, что киевский режим нацелен всеми силами демонстрировать своим покровителям в Европе сохранение 'боевого потенциала ВСУ' и их способности наносить ущерб российской экономике. Новость дополняетс





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