Ukraine: Russian Attacks on Energy Infrastructure Intensify, New Drone War Begins

The war between Ukraine and Russia has escalated with the intensification of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Ukraine has responded with increased drone attacks on Russian targets, indicating a new phase of the conflict.

В Харьковской и Полтавской областях Украины уже более суток подвержены атакам ВС РФ. Это следует из сообщения, обнародованного украинской компанией в Telegram в субботу, 23 мая.

Какие именно объекты стали целями, не уточняется.

"Зафиксированы серьезные повреждения оборудования и масштабные пожары", - говорится в посте. Персонал успели эвакуировать, на местах работают все соответствующие службы, указывают в "Нафтогазе". К моменту публикации в компании еще не оценили последствия атак из-за опасности повторных ударов.за последние дни. 18 мая в украинской компании сообщали, что россияне нанесли удар тремя баллистическими ракетами по ее объектам в Днепропетровской области. 19 мая, по данным компании, ВС РФ атаковали сразу несколько объектов газовой инфраструктуры в Черниговской области.

В последние месяцы Киев, отвечая на массированные удары России с применением ракет и беспилотников, разрушающие в том числе гражданскую инфраструктуру Украины и приводящие к жертвам среди мирного населения, стал отвечать усиленными атаками дронов, все чаще поражающими цели в глубине территории РФ. Она характеризует новую фазу войны, которая связана с тем, что Украина смогла найти союзников в Европе, помогающих ей производить достаточное количество беспилотников для столь эффективных ударов.

В ответ на удары России по энергетической и другой гражданской инфраструктуре Украины, Киев усилил атаки беспилотников на объекты, обеспечивающие поставки топлива армии РФ, в частности, на НПЗ и порты. Фотогалерея DW. Как боролись с огнем в Туапсе и какими будут последствия этой экологической катастрофы? Нефтяной разлив, пожар, эвакуация и режим ЧС – Туапсе переживает настоящую экологическую катастрофу.

С похожими проблемами может столкнуться и Пермь, где после удара ВСУ загорелась нефтеперекачивающая станция. Суд в Астане разрешил "Нафтогазу" принудительно взыскать средства с "Газпрома" на территории Казахстана в рамках решения арбитражного трибунала в Швейцарии. В 2022 году "Газпром" прекратил исполнять транзитный контракт. В Латвии беспилотник упал в озеро и сдетонировал.

Зеленский подтвердил удар по химзаводу в Пермском крае. Украина вернула себе 400 км² после отключения Starlink. Иран сообщил, что получил от США новое мирное предложение





dw_russian / 🏆 9. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Energy Infrastructure Drones New Phase Of Conflict Support From Allies Russian Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure Environmental Catastrophe Legal Dispute New Drone War Support From Allies Russian Attacks On Civilian Infrastructure Environmental Catastrophe Legal Dispute

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