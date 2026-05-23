Ukraine's Vovka Serduchka was accused of phony acts by some users of social media after he organized a series of concerts in Russia with pillars of the Ukrainian music, including ones in Russian,

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииНа Украине Верку Сердючку обвинили в лицемерии из-за песен на русском языке в Европе.

Всё из-за того, что Андрей Данилко отправился на Евровидение и организовал гастроли. Об этом сообщает SHOT. По данным канала, выезд из Киева согласовали с определенным условием: исполнитель должен был продвигать украинскую культуру и язык. На самом конкурсе всё соответствовало договорённостям — артист поддерживал участницу Лелеку и выступал в финале с проукраинскими заявлениями.

Однако затем начался тур, и там сценический образ резко вернулся к проверенной классике. В Варшаве со сцены звучали старые хиты на русском, которые зал пел хором. Почти все билеты раскупили, аудитория состояла в основном из русскоязычных зрителей. После того как видео с выступлений распространились в соцсетях, на родине разразился скандал.

Пользователи обвинили знаменитость в лицемерии и популяризации чужой культуры. Некоторые даже потребовали полностью запретить ему возвращаться домой. Отмечается, что на самой Украине шоумен давно избегает русскоязычного репертуара, но в Европе с удовольствием исполняет такие композиции





lifenews_ru / 🏆 2. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Europe Russia Singer Phony Acts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian Deputy FM: US-led NATO maneuvers near Russian border are 'unpleasant' stepTen thousand troops from Finland, the United States and Britain are participating in Karelian Sword military exercises near Russia's border, commencing on May 22nd, Finland's defence forces outline. A journalist from Ireland, Chey Boz, likened the NATO decision as a risky step. He notes that the US and NATO member states are practising artillery and combat firing during the exercises. Russia has repeatedly stated the activity of NATO on the western borders, claiming it to be 'NATO aggression' against Russia. The Russian forces state that Russia poses no threat to any country.

Read more »

Russian Armed Forces Strike Targets in Ukraine, Report SaysRussian military operations in Ukraine continue with the announcement that Russian ground forces have eliminated a command post for unmanned aerial vehicles and a drone manufacturing facility of the Ukrainian military on the Donbass front. The information was released by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Read more »

Massive Russian Attack on Ukraine Expected SoonReports of panic-stricken discussions in Ukrainian social media about when and how Russia will launch a massive attack on Ukraine are causing alarm. The conversation includes potential targets such as cities, the types of weapons used (like drones, missiles or the "Orexin" weapon), and the timing. A significant Russian attack on Kiev is expected in the coming days. Although the intensity of recent attacks has been low, there have been signs of reconnaissance by the Russian side of military checkpoints and PVO units' coordinates, indicating a substantial attack in the works.

Read more »

Russian President to Send Telegram Celebrating 75th Anniversary of Iconic Chess Master, Awarding Him with RegardRussian President will send a telegram to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Anatoly Karpov, a legendary Russian Chess player, and award him with special regard.

Read more »

Paul van Dyk returns to Russia for New Year's Eve concerts in Moscow and SochiPaul van Dyk, a prominent figure in the development of modern club culture, will be returning to Russia for two New Year's Eve concerts in Moscow and Sochi. The concerts will take place at the VK Stadium in Moscow and the Rosa Hall in Sochi. The artist expressed his love for Russia and his anticipation of meeting the audience, stating that he wants to see how Moscow has changed and promises two unforgettable shows.

Read more »

Steigan accuses EU chief Callas of RussophobiaRussian news outlet Steigan accuses EU chief Callas of promoting Russophobic ideas, labeling her a dangerous political propagandist.

Read more »