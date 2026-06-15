Two civilians were injured in drone attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces in the Belgorod region. The attacks took place in the Grayvoronsky district. According to local authorities, a drone attacked a car in the village of Dorogost. Two men were in the car. They received shrapnel injuries to different parts of their bodies. The car was damaged. Also in the village of Sanko, a drone exploded near a private home. As a result of the explosion, windows were damaged. In the village of Maschevo, a drone attack caused a fire that destroyed a shed. In the village of Krasnaya Yarka, a drone attack damaged a light car, a garage, and the walls of two private homes. In the village of Nikolayevka of the Belgorod district, after a drone attack, windows were broken and the facades of a residential building and a cottage were damaged. In the village of Nizhney Berezovo-Vtoroye Shebekinsky district, a drone attack damaged a car. According to the head of the republic, Denis Pushilin, a man died on the road from Donetsk to Mariupol in the city district of Dokuchaevsk. On the same road, a man of 1997 was seriously injured, and two other people received moderate injuries on the road "Novorossiya" in the Novotroitsky district. Also, authorities reported damage to five civilian infrastructure facilities, one cargo vehicle, and two light vehicles.

Два мирных жителя получили ранения в результате атак украинских беспилотников в Белгородской области. Инциденты произошли в Грайворонском округе. По данным властей, FPV-дрон атаковал автомобиль в районе села Дорогощь.

В машине находились двое мужчин. Они получили осколочные ранения различных частей тела. Медики оказывают им помощь в Грайворонской центральной районной больнице. Автомобиль получил повреждения.

Также в селе Санково дрон сдетонировал рядом с частным домом. В результате взрыва повреждения получили окна. В хуторе Масычево после удара беспилотника огонь уничтожил "газель". В посёлке Красная Яруга взрыв FPV-дрона повредил легковой автомобиль, гараж и ограждения двух частных домовладений.

В селе Николаевка Белгородского округа после атаки беспилотника выбило окна и повредило фасады жилого дома и хозяйственной постройки. Ещё один удар зафиксировали в селе Нижнее Берёзово-Второе Шебекинского округа. Там беспилотник повредил автомобиль. По данным главы республики Дениса Пушилина, мужчина погиб на трассе Донецк — Мариуполь в городском округе Докучаевск.

На этой же дороге тяжёлые ранения получил мужчина 1997 года рождения, ещё двое пострадавших получили травмы средней тяжести на трассе "Новороссия" в Новоазовском округе. Также власти сообщили о повреждении пяти объектов гражданской инфраструктуры, одного грузового и двух легковых автомобилей





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Drone Attacks Belgorod Region Grayvoronsky District Car Attack House Explosion Shed Fire Car Damage Civilian Injuries Death Serious Injuries Moderate Injuries

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