Two Men Die in Pushkin Due to Russian Missile Strike on the Home Korea

Two men are killed and one severely injured in Pushkin, Russian Federation, due to the missile strike of Ukrainian drones on the private house being built. The incident occurred in Starbeev village in Khimki, located in Moscow, when the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) hit an under-construction house, killing a woman and trapping a man under the debris. Another was also injured in the attack, but no deaths were reported at the scene.

Функционирует при финансовой поддержке Министерства цифрового развития, связи и массовых коммуникаций Российской ФедерацииДвое мужчин погибли в деревне Погорелки в подмосковных Мытищах после падения обломков украинского беспилотника на дом.

Об этомВоробьёв LIVE«Двое мужчин погибли в деревне Погорелки (Мытищи). Там обломки БПЛА попали в строящийся дом. На месте работают все службы. От обломков повреждения получил ещё один дом — там пострадавших нет», —Всего в нескольких муниципалитетах Подмосковья зафиксированы последствия атаки БПЛА.

В микрорайоне Старбеево в Химках беспилотник попал в частный дом. Погибла женщина, ещё один человек остаётся под завалами. В Красногорске в микрорайоне Путилково повреждены несколько квартир в многоквартирном доме после попадания беспилотника. Жители не пострадали.

В Истре удары пришлись по многоквартирному дому в Дедовске на улице Космонавтов и шести частным домам в посёлке Агрогородок. По предварительным данным, ранения получили трое мужчин и женщина. Ещё один частный дом загорелся после падения БПЛА в деревне Субботино Наро-Фоминского округа. По предварительной информации, пострадавших нет.

Кроме жилых домов, атакам подверглись инфраструктурные объекты в ряде муниципалитетов области. На всех адресах продолжают работать пожарные, сотрудники МЧС, полиции и представители местных администраций





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Pushkin Moscow Russian Federation Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Russian Missile Strike Home Invasion

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