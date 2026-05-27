Two Dead, Nine Missing After Celulose Plant Explosion in Washington State

The number of fatalities in the explosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. cellulose plant in Longview, Washington, has risen to two, with nine people still missing and seven employees hospitalized with injuries. A firefighter was also injured on-site. The cause of the explosion was a rupture in a tank containing a caustic chemical mixture used in cellulose production, which held nearly a million gallons (approximately 3.8 million liters) of liquid at the time of the incident. The official statement emphasized the improbability of survivors being found due to the toxicity of the environment and the instability of the structures. The governor of Washington, Bob Ferguson, described the incident as the most deadly industrial disaster in the state's modern history, with widespread impact on individuals, families, and communities.

Количество жертв в результате аварии на целлюлозно-бумажном заводе Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. в городе Лонгвью (штат Вашингтон) увеличилось до двух человек, девять человек числятся пропавшими без вести после аварии, а семеро сотрудников госпитализированы с травмами.

Один пострадавший пожарный получил медицинскую помощь на месте. Причиной аварии стал разрыв резервуара с так называемым белым щелоком – едкой химической смесью, используемой в производстве целлюлозы. В момент обрушения емкость содержала почти миллион галлонов (около 3,8 млн литров) жидкости. По словам официальных лиц, обнаружение выживших под завалами маловероятно из-за токсичности среды и нестабильности конструкций.

"Мы готовимся к тому, что это станет самой смертоносной техногенной катастрофой в современной истории штата Вашингтон. Когда происходит трагедия такого масштаба, она оказывает огромное влияние на отдельных людей, семьи и сообщества", – заявил губернатор штата Вашингтон Боб Фергюсон. Поисково-спасательная операция на месте происшествия продолжается, однако доступ к зоне разрушений затруднен из-за сохраняющейся химической опасности





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Celulose Plant Explosion Longview Washington Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. Toxic Chemical Mixture Caustic Chemical Celulose Production Emergency Response Toxic Environment Structural Instability Industrial Disaster

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