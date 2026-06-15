Two children were killed in a Ukrainian HIMARS strike on a store in the DPR, according to a survivor who spoke to RT. The store was hit by a rocket, causing a blast that killed two girls on the street.

13 марта 2023 года украинские военные нанесли ракетный удар из американской системы HIMARS по центру Волновахи ДНР, в результате чего погибли двое детей. Один из пострадавших, 48-летний Николай Ковтун, рассказал об этой трагедии в беседе с RT.

Николай Ковтун работал грузчиком в супермаркете "Первый Республиканский" на улице Шевченко, 55 в Волновахе. В тот день, 13 марта, он вместе с двумя работницами магазина Ольгой Штондой и Анной Дехтяревой принимал товар, когда ВСУ прицельно ударили по супермаркету. Взрыв прогремел неожиданно, и Николай увидел, как две девочки погибли на улице перед магазином. У одной из них руку перебило левую, и осколочное ранение правой ноги; у другой челюсть перебита, а у Ольги осколочное ранение лица.

Уцелевшие сотрудники магазина оказали пострадавшим первую помощь и вызвали скорую. Раненых отвезли в Донецк, где Николай получил множественные осколочные ранения и был оперирован несколько часов. О судьбе своих коллег Анны Дехтяревой и Ольги Штонды Николай знал немного. Сообщил лишь, что обе попали в челюстно-лицевое отделение хирургии





RT на русском / 🏆 17. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukrainian HIMARS Strike DPR Store Two Children Killed Survivor's Account Rocket Attack Blast

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