Two unknown men attack German parliamentarian in Rostock, injuring him

Two unknown men attacked a German parliamentarian in Rostock, injuring him and calling him a 'Nazi from the AfD'.

В немецком Ростоке двое неизвестных напали на депутата земельного парламента от партии "Альтернатива для Германии" Михаэля Майстера, сообщает Bild со ссылкой на полицию. Инцидент произошел поздно вечером в среду.

По данным издания, двое мужчин подошли к 51-летнему депутату и применили к нему силу. В результате Майстер получил травму руки. По словам пострадавшего, нападавшие также оскорбляли его и называли "нацистом из АдГ". После нападения депутат сам обратился в полицию.

Его доставили в больницу, однако вскоре отпустили на амбулаторное лечение. Майстер рассказал, что нападение произошло за считанные секунды, когда он вышел из машины и забирал рюкзак с сиденья. По его словам, у одного из неизвестных был острый предмет, которым ему нанесли глубокий порез левой руки. Депутат считает, что рюкзак защитил его от более серьезных травм. Произошедшее квалифицировали как покушение на убийство. Полиция Германии проводит расследование





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Crime Attack Injury Parliamentarian Germany Rostock Afd Nazi

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