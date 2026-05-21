Traumatic Exit of Elite NHL Players Alexander Romasnov and Kip Paily

The news text details the careers and recent injuries of the elite NHL players Alexander Romasnov and Kip Paily. Both players suffered injuries and were replaced by other members of their team.

Защитник 'Нью-Йорк Айлендерс' Александра Романова. Оба игрока выбыли из-за травм ещё в ноябре 2025 года и не играли до конца регулярки. [... ] Палмьери перенёс операцию по восстановлению разрыва передней крестообразной связки левого колена в ноябре 2025 года.

В минувшем сезоне регулярки Кайл набрал 18 (6+12) очков в 25 матчах. Всего на его счету 545 (276+269) очков в 925 матчах в регулярных чемпионатах НХЛ. [... ] Россиянин успел сыграть 15 матчей регулярного чемпионата 2025/2026 и отметиться одним ассистом.

За карьеру в НХЛ Александр принял участие в 369 играх, забил 17 голов и отдал 67 результативных передач





championat / 🏆 29. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NHL Alexander Romasnov Kip Paily Elite NHL Players Traumatic Exit Injuries Regular Season

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