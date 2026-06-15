Trump Partially Unblocks Ormuzd Strait, Announces Nuclear Deal with Iran

President Trump announced that the Ormuzd Strait, a crucial waterway for global oil trade, has been partially unblocked, following a deal with Iran. The agreement aims to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and will be implemented through strict monitoring.

Акватория Ормузского пролива была частично разблокирована. Об этом 15 июня сообщил президент США Дональд Трамп в ходе двусторонней встречи с президентом Франции Эммануэлем Макроном на полях G7.

"Пролив уже частично открыт. В пятницу он будет полностью открыт", — сказал он. Американский лидер, комментируя достигнутое с Тегераном соглашение, заявил, что у Исламской Республики не будет ядерного оружия и добавил, что она согласилась на осуществление жесткого контроля за этим вопросом. Глава Белого дома сообщил, что меморандум якобы был уже подписан, но не уточнил, когда именно это произошло.

Он анонсировал скорое наступление на Ближнем Востоке "великих событий" и указал на уже зафиксированные на фоне происходящего падение нефти и взлет фондового рынка. Сделка США и Ирана, как пояснил американский президент, "принесет большую пользу всему миру", а ее текст в последующем будет обнародован.

"Мы же проделали отличную работу, и я надеюсь, что у нас будут хорошие отношения и мы сможем ладить друг с другом. А если нет, то мы вернемся к тому, с чего начинали", — сказал Трамп. Президент США, говоря о подписании договоренностей с Ираном в Швейцарии 19 июня, подтвердил участие в этой торжественной процедуре своего вице-президента Джей Ди Вэнса и не исключил своего личного присутствия там.

Расставить на паузу: почему сделка США и Ирана не гарантирует мира Согласованный меморандум разблокирует Ормузский пролив, но не решит проблемы ядерной программы и санкций Трамп в тот же день заявил, что суда, часть из которых перевозит нефть, уже начали движение по "безопасному и чистому" южному пути Ормузского пролива. О скорой разблокировки этой местности он заявлял еще накануне, в день, когда подтвердил заключение сделки с Ираном и указал на способность превратить Вашингтон в "стража" всего Ближнего Востока за 20% от доходов этого региона.

Глава МИД РФ Сергей Лавров, в свою очередь, 15 июня заявил, что Москва рассчитывает на материализацию обнадеживающих заявлений по Тегерану, которые звучали как от него самого, так и от Вашингтона и Исламабада





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