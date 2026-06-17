Trump denies $300 billion investment fund in Iran deal, threatens military action, hails agreement as 'very strong'

US President Donald Trump has denied reports of a $300 billion investment fund in the Iran nuclear deal and threatened military action if Iran does not comply with the agreement. He also hailed the deal as 'very strong'.

на встрече с президентом Египта Абделем Фаттахом ас-Сиси во Франции сделал ряд заявлений о достигнутом с Ираном меморандуме. Он категорически опроверг информацию о создании инвестиционного фонда на $300 млрд, пригрозил возвратом к военным действиям в случае несоблюдения договоренностей и охарактеризовал соглашение как «очень мощное».

«Ведомости» собрали основные тезисы.на $300 млрд в рамках соглашения с Ираном. Ранее Financial Times писала о возможности создания такого фонда, к которому Тегеран мог бы получить доступ при выполнении обязательств.

«Это ложная история, которая была неверно взята из заявления, которое было написано довольно хорошо. Честно говоря, я думаю, что оно могло бы быть немного точнее. Но это всего лишь история. Мы не инвестируем и 10 центов», – сказал Трамп.

Если мне это не понравится, если они не будут вести себя должным образом, мы сразу вернемся к тому, чтобы сбрасывать бомбы прямо им на головы», – заявил Трамп. Саму сделку он охарактеризовал крайне высоко.

«. Так что это очень, очень сильное соглашение. Это очень сильная сделка. Никто не знает, что это такое.

Очень сильная, и, похоже, большинство людей очень довольны», – сказал президент США





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Iran Nuclear Deal Trump Military Action Investment Fund Agreement

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