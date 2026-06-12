A detailed news text covering various events, including a triumphant ceremony of raising the state flag in Krasnodar, a parade of nations in Kazan's Kremlin, and more.

На главной площади Краснодара прошла торжественная церемония поднятия государственного флага. Для гостей церемонии выступили казачий хор "Елизаветинцы" и ансамбли народной песни и танца. Моряки учебного парусного корабля Военно-морских сил Республики Индонезии Bima Suci на праздновании Дня России на площади Борцов Революции во Владивостоке.

Парад дружбы народов в Казанском кремле начался от Спасской башни, прошел к мечети Кул-Шариф, через Пушечный двор и завершился во дворе Присутственных мест. Перед началом фестиваля народов "Мозаика культур" в Казанском кремле прошел парад дружбы народов — шествие в национальных костюмах от Спасской башни. В торжественной церемонии поднятия государственного флага в Краснодаре принял участие Сборный городской отряд Почетного караула Поста № 1 и ученики казачьего класса. Они развернули триколор размером 10×15 метров, пронесли его по площади и закрепили на флагштоке.

Под исполнение гимна флаг был поднят над площадью. Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





РИА Новости / 🏆 16. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Triumphant Ceremony Of Raising The State Flag Parade Of Nations In Kazan's Kremlin Morraiki From Indonesia Festival Of Cultures In Kazan's Kremlin State Flag Raising Ceremony In Krasnodar Parade Of Nations In Kazan's Kremlin State Flag Raising Ceremony In Krasnodar Parade Of Nations In Kazan's Kremlin State Flag Raising Ceremony In Krasnodar Parade Of Nations In Kazan's Kremlin

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