The article describes a gas station in Germany that was used to distribute Russian gas into the German gas transport network. The station's function was crucial in maintaining the supply of Russian gas to Germany. However, the station was shut down in 2023 due to the lack of other gas consumers. Germany's judges rejected the appeal of a Ukrainian suspect in a case related to the sabotage of the 'Nord Stream' pipelines. Poland is not releasing the second suspect for extradition to Germany. Germany and Russia are discussing the resumption of gas supplies through the 'Nord Stream' pipelines. The European Commission is preparing sanctions against the gas pipelines. The Belarusian authorities have imposed harsher measures on prisoners, while the fate of 'Shell of the Sahara' container remains unknown. Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are also underway. The German Bundestag has passed a motion marking human rights violations in Belarus.

вблизи Грайфсвальда, принадлежащей компании Industriekraftwerk Greifswald GmbH (IKG). Станция использовалась для создания технологического тепла при подаче российского газа в немецкую газотранспортную сеть и тем самым обеспечивала работуКак заявил депутат бундестага от АдГ Лайф-Эрик Хольм (Leif-Erik Holm), который инициировал рассмотрение вопроса, нельзя исключать сценарий, что после завершения войны в Украине"отношения с РФ нормализуятся", и Европа(ХДС) от Мекленбурга - Передней Померании Филипп Амтор (Philipp Amthor) оценил требование АдГ как"шум перед выборами". 20 сентября в этой федеральной земле пройдут выборы в ландтаг.

Ранее АдГ уже пыталась поднять этот вопрос и в земельном парламенте. , которая также представляет в бундестаге Мекленбург - Переднюю Померанию - подчеркнула, что АдГ на самом деле интересует не сама электростанция, а возможность разжечь возмущение среди граждан из-за ее передачи Украине. Поскольку других потребителей тепла от объекта нет, работа станции была полностью остановлена в 2023 году. Как пишет dpa, покупателя на нее также не удалось найти.

В компании подчеркнули, что такое решение является экономически целесообразным, поскольку позволяет избежать расходов на демонтаж или утилизацию оборудования. В то же время эта сделка способствуетНемецкие судьи отклонили апелляцию украинца, подозреваемого в соучастии по делу о подрыве "Северных потоков". Польша не выдает ФРГ второго фигуранта. DW поговорила с юристом о перспективах дела.

Россия и США обсуждают возобновление поставок газа в Европу по "Северным потокам". А Еврокомиссия готовит санкции против этих газопроводов. Досье DW о будущем германо-российского проекта. Не время снимать санкции. Как прошел Конгресс политузников"Пародия на правосудие". Зачем в Беларуси судят мертвых





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