Three new Ebola cases confirmed in Uganda, total cases reach five

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda has risen to five, with three new cases reported by the country's health ministry. The ministry has identified all contacts and is taking necessary measures to prevent further spread of the disease.

В Уганде выявили еще три случая заражения лихорадкой Эбола, общее число заболевших в стране достигло пяти. Уганда выявила еще три случая заражения лихорадкой Эбола, общее число заболевших в стране достигло пяти, сообщило министерство здравоохранения страны.

"Три новых случая заболевания, вызываемого вирусом Эбола, были подтверждены в стране, в результате чего общее число подтвержденных случаев выросло до пяти", - говорится в заявлении, опубликованном на странице министерства в соцсети В министерстве заявили, что идентифицировали всех контактировавших с зараженными и принимают необходимые меры. Там также призвали обращаться в медучреждения при появлении симптомов, напомнив, что лечение на ранней стадии болезни значительно повышает шансы на исцеление.

Ранее Всемирная организация здравоохранения объявила вспышку лихорадки Эбола штамма Bundibugyo в Демократической Республике Конго и Уганде чрезвычайной ситуацией в области общественного здравоохранения международного значения. По даннымСетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года





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Ebola Uganda Health Ministry World Health Organization Bundibugyo Strain Emergency Situation

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