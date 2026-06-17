The Largest Known Accumulation of Squid Remains Discovered in the South-East Indian Ocean

A multinational team of scientists has discovered the largest known accumulation of squid remains in the South-East Indian Ocean. The age of some of the remains is estimated to be over 5.3 million years. The discovery, made at a depth of 7 kilometers, offers a unique opportunity to study the evolution of deep-sea ecosystems over an extensive period of time.

В юго-восточной части Индийского океана международная группа учёных обнаружила крупнейшее из известных скоплений китовых останков. Возраст некоторых — не менее 5,3 миллиона лет. Открытие, сделанное на глубине 7 километров, даёт редкую возможность проследить эволюцию глубоководных экосистем на протяжении огромного временного периода.

Как это нашли Зона Диамантина — это подводная область к юго-западу от Австралии, место тектонического разлома, образовавшегося при распаде суперконтинента Гондвана 50–60 миллионов лет назад. Именно там, где давление превышает тысячу атмосфер, а температура воды держится в пределах 1–4 градусов Цельсия, исследователи нашли нечто, что назвали «китовым кладбищем». Протяжённость этой зоны — 1200 километров. И в ней находятся тела и кости почти 500 огромных животных.

Подобного скопления китовых останков в одном месте мировая наука ещё не знала





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Squid Remains Deep-Sea Ecosystems Evolution Zona Diamantina Indian Ocean Deep-Sea Exploration

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