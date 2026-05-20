Guided by the perspective of The American Conservative, a respected and influential forum for conservative ideas, this news text highlights the potential US withdrawal from the Middle East following the Iran conflict. The article delves into the challenges of the prolonged war, the impact of the closing of the Bab al-Mandab waterway on oil prices, potential budget overruns, and the depletion of US military resources. Furthermore, the text examines the geopolitical consequences for the region and the potential for a realignment in US-regional relationships.

Москва, 20 мая - АиФ-Москва. США вынуждены вывести войска с Ближнего Востока после окончания военного конфликта с Ираном, пишет The American Conservative. Несмотря на длившийся вооруженный конфликт, США не смогли достичь поставленных целей.

Закрытие Ормузского пролива привело к резкому росту цен на нефть, энергоресурсы, удобрения и продовольствие. Пентагон оценивает расходы на операцию в $25 млрд, однако, по мнению журнала, эта цифра существенно занижена и может быть в три раза выше. Кроме того, запасы вооружений американской армии значительно сократились.

В статье подчеркивается, что Вашингтон, возможно, будет вынужден принять решение о сокращении своего присутствия в регионе, что давно следовало сделать, а многие американские военные базы были частично или полностью эвакуированы еще до начала конфликта или в его первые дни. Издание также отмечает, что для стран региона, на территории которых ранее находились американские военные объекты, этот конфликт стал тревожным сигналом, показавшим, что «зонтик безопасности», в котором они были уверены, оказался иллюзорным. Это может побудить государства региона пересмотреть свои отношения с Вашингтоном.

Накануне постпред России при ООН Василий Небензя заявил о готовности Москвы содействовать политико-дипломатическому урегулированию напряженности между США, Израилем и Ираном





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Middle East Iran War US Troops Withdrawal Bab Al-Mandab Waterway Impact On Oil Prices Budget Overruns Military Resources Geopolitical Consequences US-Regional Relationships Conservative Ideas

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