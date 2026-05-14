Teenage boy tells about a fight with two animals, including a poisonous snake

A teenage boy shares his experience of helping a dog stuck in fishing nets and then being attacked by a poisonous snake. He describes the struggle to free the dog and the intense pain of being bitten by the snake. He also mentions that the snake was a harmless species, the black-bellied racer.

с ником WhereTheSunDontShin1 рассказал о схватке сразу с двумя животными. Подросток уточнил, что стал ее участником, когда хотел помочь одному из зверей. Череда взаимных укусов началась с того, что парень во время прогулки по берегу реки заметил запутавшегося в рыболовных сетях щенка.

"У меня был только маленький карманный нож, поэтому на разрезание сети уходило много времени. Щенок начал вырываться и кусаться, и выглядел очень испуганным. Я не придал этому особого значения, просто позволив ему паниковать. Однако внезапно я почувствовал мучительную боль ниже пояса.

Опустив взгляд, я увидел огромную черную змею, кусавшую меня за мошонку", — написал автор. Подросток в ужасе упал и начал кататься по земле, но змея не отступала. Попытка разжать ее пасть тоже не дала никакого результата. В этот момент автор выбрал самый неочевидный способ решения проблемы — укусить змею в ответ.

Как ни странно, это сработало.

"Я вытащил щенка, а потом папа отвез меня в больницу, где мне сделали несколько уколов. Змеей оказался уж из семейства долихофисом — безобидный и редко нападающий на людей, но врач сказал что моя мошонка оказалась не первым пострадавшим на его памяти", — заключил автор. Что думаешь? Оцени





lentaruofficial / 🏆 5. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Snake Attack Dog Rescue Fishing Nets Poisonous Snake Black-Bellied Racer

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