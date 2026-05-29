Teenagers Disappear After Last School Bell Rings

The end of May is usually a time of joy and hope for students, with graduation ceremonies, balloons, and graduation gowns. However, for some families, this time of year turns into a nightmare. Teenagers are disappearing after the last bell rings, some are found after a few days, others are searched for weeks, and some become victims of scams or their own impulsive actions. In Volgodsky, Krasnoyarsk, and Naberezhnye Chelny, three teenagers disappeared after the last bell rang.

NEWS TEXT: Москва, 29 мая - АиФ-Москва. Конец мая — время, которое должно быть наполнено радостью, выпускными, надеждами на будущее. Последний звонок, слезы учителей, воздушные шары и платья, о которых мечтали всю школьную жизнь.

Но для некоторых семей этот праздник обернулся настоящим кошмаром. Некоторые подростки именно в это время выходят из дома и исчезают. Одних находят через несколько дней в гостях у друзей, других ищут неделями, а третьи становятся жертвами мошенников или собственной импульсивности. В Вологодской области, Красноярске и Набережных Челнах сразу трое школьников пропали после последнего звонка. Костя из Кадникова: тихий скромный парень исчез..





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Teenagers Disappear Last Bell Scams Impulsive Actions

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