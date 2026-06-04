Sberbank Russia Introduces Model Context Protocol (MCP) for Corporate Clients' Interaction with Banking Services

Alexander Vedakhin, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank, discussed the application of Model Context Protocol (MCP) technology for corporate clients' interaction with banking services at the 2026 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. MCP is an open protocol designed for interaction between artificial intelligence systems and external digital services. It allows for the automation of specific operations and the integration of banking services into digital processes of companies. The use of this approach simplifies the interaction between AI systems and banking infrastructure without the need for constant integration solution updates. Users of the internet bank can apply the bank's tools through their own AI systems. Currently, the technology supports the creation of ruble payments and the receipt of bank statements. In the future, the list of available functions is planned to be expanded.

На Петербургском международном экономическом форуме первый заместитель председателя правления Сбербанка Александр Ведяхин рассказал о применении технологии Model Context Protocol (MCP) для взаимодействия корпоративных клиентов с банковскими сервисами.

Технология позволяет использовать искусственный интеллект для автоматизации отдельных операций и интеграции банковских сервисов в цифровые процессы компаний. MCP представляет собой открытый протокол, предназначенный для взаимодействия между системами искусственного интеллекта и внешними цифровыми сервисами. Использование такого подхода позволяет упростить взаимодействие между ИИ-системами и банковской инфраструктурой без необходимости постоянной доработки интеграционных решений. Пользователи интернет-банка смогут применять его банковские инструменты через собственные ИИ-системы.

В настоящее время технология поддерживает создание рублевых платежей и получение банковских выписок. В дальнейшем перечень доступных функций планируется расширять.

"Если говорить простыми словами, новое решение — это канал связи, через который ИИ-агенты могут взаимодействовать со СберБизнес. Такой подход позволяет автоматизировать отдельные операции и расширять возможности использования искусственного интеллекта при работе с банковскими сервисами", — отметил представитель банка. Оцените материал Оставить комментарий (0) ПМЭФ-2026Сбербанк РоссииАлександр ВедяхинПМЭФ-202





aifonline / 🏆 3. in RU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Banking Services Corporate Clients Integration Automation Digital Processes Ruble Payments Bank Statements

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