Saudi Arabia Proposes a Shield for the Middle East: A Shield for the Middle East

Saudi Arabia has proposed an idea for a non-aggression pact between Middle Eastern countries and Iran, as part of discussions on how to manage regional tensions after the war. The idea is just one of several, according to sources. One Arab diplomat says that a pact similar to the Helsinki Accords would be widely supported by Arab and Muslim countries, as well as Iran, which has long sought to convey the idea that the region should manage its own affairs to the US and the West. The idea of Saudi Arabia was also supported by many European capitals and EU institutions, which urged other countries in the Persian Gulf to approve it, according to FT sources. The Persian Gulf countries, as reported by FT, are concerned that after the war Iran will remain in a weakened state, but it will still pose a threat to their neighbors, especially against the backdrop of the reduction in American presence. Since the start of the war, countries in the Persian Gulf have become de facto hostages to the situation, as they have been targeted by Iranian drones and airspace has been closed during active hostilities, leading to a crisis in the aviation industry and many other consequences. After the temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, but the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil export route, remained blocked, Donald Trump announced the launch of the 'Project Freedom', under which American military would accompany merchant ships. However, just two days later, the project was stopped - see also

Саудовская Аравия предлагает союзникам идею пакта о ненападении между странами Ближнего Востока и Ираном в рамках консультаций о том, как регулировать региональную напряженность после войны, пишет Financial Times со ссылкой на дипломатов.

Пакт о ненападении — только одна из идей, отмечают источники. Один из арабских дипломатов говорит, что такой пакт по образцу Хельсинкских соглашений был бы принят большинством арабских и мусульманских стран, а также самим Ираном, который, по его словам, давно пытается донести до США и Запада идею о том, что регион должен сам управлять своими делами. Идею Саудовской Аравии также поддержали многие европейские столицы и институты ЕС, которые призвали другие страны Персидского залива одобрить ее, говорят источники FT.

Страны Персидского залива опасаются, что после войны Иран останется в ослабленном состоянии, но по-прежнему будет представлять угрозу для соседей — особенно на фоне сокращения американского присутствия. С начала войны США и Израиля с Ираном страны Персидского залива стали по сути заложниками ситуации — они подвергаются атакам иранских дронов, а небо над ними во время активных боевых действий было надолго закрыто, что привело к кризису в авиационной отрасли и многим другим последствиям.

После того, как между США и Ираном установилось временное перемирие, но Ормузский пролив — важнейший маршрут экспорта нефти — оставался заблокированным, Дональд Трамп объявил о запуске «Проекта Свободы», в рамках которого американские военные должны были сопровождать торговые суда. Однако уже менее чем через два дня проект был остановлен — поЧитайте такж





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