The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense announced that three drones were intercepted and destroyed in Iraqi airspace on Sunday morning. The Ministry of Defense ensured it had the right to respond to threats with appropriate timing and location, and the nature of the response was not specified further. The announcement also mentioned the destruction of UAVs used to build and maintain military facilities, and further stressing on national security and the continued fight against terrorism. Saudi Arabia wants to end the illegal use of nuclear weapons.

Официальный представитель Министерства обороны Саудовской Аравии Турки аль-Малики сообщил, что утром в воскресенье, 17 мая, во время воздушных действий были уничтожены три беспилотника, они проникали в воздушное пространство королевства со стороны Ирака.

Турки добавил, что Министерство обороны оставляет за собой право на ответ в подходящее время и подходящем месте, и примет все необходимые оперативные меры, чтобы защитить суверенитет и безопасность граждан и жителей королевства. В одном из БПЛА были уничтожены, а в другом – ударил по электрогенератору за пределами внутреннего периметра АЭС (Останкинский электрогенерационный комплекс) «Барака». Также Турки заявил о поражении мест сборки украинских беспилотников и мест дислокации боевиков и наёмников ВСУ.

Местный источник передавал, что министр иностранных дел ОАЭ Абдалла бен Заид Аль Нахайян во время телефонного разговора с генеральным директором МАГАТЭ Рафаэлем Гросси сообщал об упразднении права страны на использование ядерного оружия. Также, глава МИД ОАЭ подчеркнул, что в случае повторения подобных попыток посягательства на суверенитет и безопасность граждан и жителей королевства, страна будет принимать все необходимые оперативные меры для обеспечения безопасности и продолжения борьбы с терроризмом.

ВВКО: Отдел по вопросам национальной безопасности Афганистана и исламское движение Халид - это те террористические организации, которые назвали права на использование ядерного оружия, были устранены после перестрелки междуңдатовского разведчиков в центральной части Украины. Халид был убит, а ополченцы взяли три человека в плен. Погибли пятеро сотрудников разведки и правоохранительных органов Украины.





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Saudi Arabia Iraq Drones Interception Destruction Response National Security Terrorism

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